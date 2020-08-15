Hibernian back on top in Scotland despite goalless draw with Motherwell

Hibernian went back to the top of the Scottish Premiership despite losing their 100 per cent record in a 0-0 draw against a Motherwell side who rediscovered their form at Easter Road.

The visitors went closest to breaking the stalemate when Jordan White had a goal disallowed in the first half.

Hibs had come into the game with three wins from three while Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson had lambasted the attitude of some players after they picked up their first point of the season against Livingston in midweek.

But the visitors had the better of the play with David Turnbull pulling the strings in his fourth start since major knee surgery.

The goalless draw was enough to send Hibs back above Rangers ahead of the Ibrox side’s trip to Livingston on Sunday.

Motherwell handed first starts to new signing Stephen O’Donnell and Callum Lang. O’Donnell did not look like he had not played for five months until he went off with cramp in the latter stages, while Lang looked lively as he returned from a two-match ban after getting sent off on his debut.

The pair combined for the first chance of the game as O’Donnell found the forward with a long diagonal ball. Lang cut inside and curled a shot at pace towards the far corner but Ofir Marciano used his full frame to push it behind.

Both teams were getting men forward and Kevin Nisbet headed over from Daryl Horgan’s cross at the other end but Motherwell were enjoying the bulk of the play with Turnbull a constant danger.

The midfielder had a couple of powerful shots blocked before using his vision and skill to pick out O’Donnell – who was in for Liam Grimshaw at right-back. The former Kilmarnock man turned on the penalty spot but saw his shot deflected just wide.

White glanced a couple of headers wide before seeing a goal chalked off. Again Turnbull caused the problem with a searching ball which was half-cleared from Sherwin Seedorf. White volleyed in off Paul Hanlon from 18 yards but Seedorf was ruled to be blocking Marciano’s view from an offside position.

Hibs had a succession of chances towards the end of an entertaining first half. Trevor Carson denied Martin Boyle in a one-on-one, Nisbet quickly had a shot blocked and Christian Doidge headed wide from a corner.

Motherwell had the first chance of the second half when a long ball broke for Lang but he held on to it too long and saw his shot blocked.

Turnbull was inches away from finding Lang with another lofted pass as Motherwell continued to press for an opening.

Robinson changed his front three but could not get the inspiration from his subs and he had his captain, Declan Gallagher, to thank for stopping Doidge converting Boyle’s low cross with five minutes left.

Motherwell had a chance to win it deep into stoppage time but substitute Tony Watt shot weakly at Marciano with plenty support in the box.