Henry Woods keen to make Gillingham breakthrough after signing new deal
Henry Woods is aiming to make an impact at Gillingham this season after signing a new deal at the club.
The midfielder has made four first-team appearances for the Gills and will now remain at Priestfield Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign.
Woods told the club’s official website: “I’ve been here for a few years now and hopefully this season will be my best yet.
“I feel this is the year I need to try and break through; I’m fitter and I’m sharper. There is a lot of quality in the squad which I can hopefully learn from and improve as a player.”
Manager Steve Evans added: “Henry has earned his contract extension. At present we are looking closely as to whether he goes out on loan or is capable of competing for a first-team place.
“He is improving every week so it is interesting.”