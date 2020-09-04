Henry Woods keen to make Gillingham breakthrough after signing new deal

Henry Woods is sticking with Gills
Henry Woods is sticking with Gills - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:50pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Henry Woods is aiming to make an impact at Gillingham this season after signing a new deal at the club.

The midfielder has made four first-team appearances for the Gills and will now remain at Priestfield Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign.

Woods told the club’s official website: “I’ve been here for a few years now and hopefully this season will be my best yet.

“I feel this is the year I need to try and break through; I’m fitter and I’m sharper. There is a lot of quality in the squad which I can hopefully learn from and improve as a player.”

Manager Steve Evans added: “Henry has earned his contract extension. At present we are looking closely as to whether he goes out on loan or is capable of competing for a first-team place.

“He is improving every week so it is interesting.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gillingham

PA