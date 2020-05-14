Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says the heavyweight boxer could take on fellow brit Tyson Fury twice in 2021 and would ‘sign now’ if it would secure the bout.

Between them the British pair currently hold every major world heavyweight title and talks are expected to be held regarding a showdown fight to establish the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Talking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: "It would probably be a two-fight deal. Any deal between Fury and AJ, you run it twice.

“It is not a condition of the deal but it was in their deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so it is likely you will see that twice,” he added.

Fury and AJ could battle twice next year (PA Images)

Before the battle of the Brits, Joshua must first defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev and Wilder is set for a third WBC title fight against Fury.

Hearn added: "Wilder is not going to be stepping aside so [Pulev] is the fight for us.

"I had a conversation, saying 'Wilder is not stepping aside, we will take care of that fight, you take care of the Pulev fight, but let's get a deal done for 2021'.

The fight between Joshua and Pulev is still set to go ahead and as it will not be held behind-closed-doors, the date and location cannot yet be decided.