Harry Toffolo should be available for Huddersfield against Nottingham Forest
Huddersfield expect to have left-back Harry Toffolo available for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Nottingham Forest.
Toffolo was forced off during the first half of the defeat at Brentford with an ankle problem, but has returned to full training.
Captain Christopher Schindler, though, is likely to miss out because of a hamstring issue.
New signings Carel Eiting and Naby Sarr have both stepped up fitness work so could be in contention, but Danny Ward (hamstring) and midfielder Lewis O’Brien (thigh) continue their rehabilitation.
Forest have also lost both of their opening Championship games, but bolstered the squad this week with the signings of midfielder Harry Arter and Scotland defender Scott McKenna.
Left-back Tyler Blackett should come into contention after regaining fitness.
Midfielder Fouad Bachirou, though, misses out because of a hamstring problem.
Tiago Silva (ankle) and Samba Sow (knee) also continue their own rehabilitation.