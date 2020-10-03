Harry Ransom makes Notts County pay with late Dover winner

Andy Hessenthaler's Dover made a winning start
Andy Hessenthaler's Dover made a winning start - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:48pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Debutant Harry Ransom struck in the 89th minute to hand Dover a winning start to the National League season as they beat Notts County 1-0 at the Crabble Stadium.

Ransom was one of four players signed by manager Andy Hessenthaler ahead of the game, joining on loan from Millwall.

He ensured a dream start when he powered in a header just as the game seemed destined for a draw.

Earlier, Steven Rigg was denied by Magpies goalkeeper Sam Slocombe, while Callum Roberts wasted a fine opportunity to open the scoring for the visitors in the 85th minute, shooting straight at Yusuf Mersin following a fine solo run.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Dover

PA