Harry Ransom makes Notts County pay with late Dover winner
17:48pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Debutant Harry Ransom struck in the 89th minute to hand Dover a winning start to the National League season as they beat Notts County 1-0 at the Crabble Stadium.
Ransom was one of four players signed by manager Andy Hessenthaler ahead of the game, joining on loan from Millwall.
He ensured a dream start when he powered in a header just as the game seemed destined for a draw.
Earlier, Steven Rigg was denied by Magpies goalkeeper Sam Slocombe, while Callum Roberts wasted a fine opportunity to open the scoring for the visitors in the 85th minute, shooting straight at Yusuf Mersin following a fine solo run.