Harry Maguire vows to clear name after being found guilty by a Greek court

Harry Maguire File Photo
Harry Maguire File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:27pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has vowed to clear his name after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery by a Greek court.

The 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday after an alleged incident on the island of Mykonos, with the defender appearing at a hearing the following day in the neighbouring island of Syros.

Maguire was not at the subsequent court case on Tuesday, when – just hours after receiving the backing of England manager Gareth Southgate – he was found guilty of the charges.

The defender has reportedly been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days – something the United skipper has vowed to appeal.

Maguire said: “Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

