Harry Maguire tweets thanks for support – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:22pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 28.

Football

Following his TV interview on Thursday, Harry Maguire took to Twitter on Friday to thank his followers for their support during a difficult week.

Thiago Silva was delighted to complete his move to Chelsea.

Neymar said he would miss his former Paris St Germain team-mate and compatriot, tweeting: “Good luck. I love you.”

And Mason Mount dug out a clip of Dave performing at Glastonbury to welcome his new team-mate.

Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, was busy blowing out the candles.

Leyton Orient had a special delivery from Yaya Toure, who trained with them earlier in the off-season.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was feeling at home in her New York bubble.

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the Bryan brothers following their retirement this week.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was buzzing for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas’ birthday was marked with a special on-screen graphic.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was reminiscing and planning to put a new picture on his wall.

