Harry Maguire found guilty – what happens now?

Harry Maguire and his two co-defendants have been convicted and handed suspended prison sentences over an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos last week.

The 27-year-old Manchester United and England defender has already indicated he will appeal over the verdict and sentence handed down at the court on the neighbouring island of Syros on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency addresses the key issues in the case.

– What have Maguire and his co-defendants been found guilty of?

The court found Maguire, along with his brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman, guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

– What did prosecutors say?

Yoannis Paradissis, who represented two police officers involved in the case, said the defendants injured the officers who came to break up a fight. Paradissis insists the officers, who were not in uniform, made it clear immediately that they were police officers and showed their professional IDs.

The court was told that Maguire said: “Don’t you know who I am?” to arresting officers, something his partner Fern Hawkins described as “lies” in a social media post on Tuesday.

– What have Maguire and his family said?

Maguire says he remains strong and confident regarding his innocence in this matter, and that he and his family are the victims. Part of Maguire’s defence was that his sister Daisy had been injected with an unknown substance prior to the incident.

– What happens next?

An appeal will be convened. Paradissis said in Greek law that it would effectively be a fresh trial. He also said an apology from the defendants could lead to one or more of the counts being withdrawn, but that so far none had been forthcoming, something he found “shocking”.

– What have his club and England said?

United issued a statement defending Maguire, highlighting the fact that his defence team felt they were not given adequate time to digest the full detail of the charges against him and looked forward to a “full and fair hearing” at a later date.

England manager Gareth Southgate had selected Maguire in his squad for September’s Nations League matches in the afternoon but withdrew him after the verdict was announced.

“I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week,” Southgate said in a statement released by the Football Association.

– What about his sponsors?

Sportswear manufacturer Puma had no comment to make when approached by the PA news agency on Wednesday morning. Maguire signed a deal with the firm worth a reported £700,000 a year in 2019.