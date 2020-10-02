Harry Maguire fit to face Tottenham after overcoming ankle problem
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham.
The United boss said Harry Maguire has overcome a knock to the ankle suffered in last weekend’s dramatic victory at Brighton.
Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.
Tottenham have doubts over Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso.
Son has a hamstring injury picked up last week and boss Jose Mourinho has refused to rule him out while Lo Celso came off at half-time of Thursday’s win over Maccabi Haifa with a knock.
Gareth Bale (knee) is still on the comeback trail so will not feature at Old Trafford.
Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Lindelof, Mengi, Bailly, Williams, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Pereira, McTominay, Van de Beek, James, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Ighalo.
Provisional Tottenham squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Reguillon, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Fernandes, Sessegnon, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Son, Kane