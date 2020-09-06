Harry Kewell excited by Oldham’s addition of George Blackwood

Harry Kewell has signed a compatriot
By NewsChain Sport
17:14pm, Sun 06 Sep 2020
Oldham manager Harry Kewell believes his compatriot George Blackwood will be an exciting addition to their attacking ranks.

The 23-year-old forward joins after a three-year spell at Adelaide United and has agreed a two-year deal with the Latics.

Kewell hopes Blackwood, who also hails from Sydney, will take time to adjust but is excited by his potential.

“He’s very creative, he can go down the line or inside, he’s great in the air and his link-up play is very good. So he’s going to add competition to the attacking ranks and raise the level even more,” Kewell told the club website.

“I’m excited to work with him and get the best out of him. I want to see that determination he has. He’s a Sydney boy from my neck of the woods, so it’s important we get this right as I want to see him achieve great things at this club.

“It’s a wonderful signing for us, it’s a great opportunity and it’s my first Australian that I’ve signed and I know what he’s capable of.

“It’ll take a little bit of time for him to adjust to the culture in England but we’ve done our extensive homework on him.”

