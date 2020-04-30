Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recovered from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since the beginning of the year, according to Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The England captain tore his hamstring in a match against Southampton on New Year's Day and has not played since.

And while Mourinho believes Kane, along with teammates Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn, have now got over their injury woes, he insists they may not still be fit enough to return to first team action.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "It is one thing not to be injured, it's another thing to be ready to play football.

"For them it is many, many, many weeks of injury and when the injuries were almost at an end, we stopped training."

The Premier League season has been suspended since the middle of March and no return date has yet been announced.

However, under organisers ‘Project Restart’ plan, it is believed matches will resume behind closed doors.

And Mourinho, who currently sits eighth in the league with Tottenham, insists he does not have a problem with that as people will still be able to watch from home.

"If we play football behind closed doors I'd like to think that football is never behind closed doors," he added.