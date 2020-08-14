Is Harry Kane potentially a future NFL star? – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 14.

Football

England and Tottenham skipper Harry Kane has a future in the NFL.

Arsenal announced their new signing.

Another award for TAA, who received the plaudits from his Liverpool team-mates.

Bit of both?

Jamie Vardy remembered his first goal for Leicester.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is ready to knuckle down again after partying since leading the club to promotion to the Premier League.

Magicians do not come cheap!

Dele Alli was also putting in the hard work before the new season.

Patrick Vieira was forgetting his old Arsenal team-mates on the 24-year anniversary of him signing for the Gunners!

Looks like David De Gea will not be heading to Yeovil any time soon!

David Beckham headed to Miami with a familiar face, before working out to a familiar song!

Virgil Van Dijk revelled in winning the Champions League a year ago today.

Michael Owen looked back at his arrival at the Bernabeu.

Norwich employed an artist to draw players in their new kit.

Burnley also unveiled their new strip.

Bolton warmed up with a spot of cricket before training.

Cricket

One year of Jofra Archer bowling rockets in Test cricket.

Ever wondered what the commentators do during rain delays….

Formula One

The Haas social media team had some fun during first practice in Spain.

But Mercedes weren’t impressed.

Rugby League

Leeds lauded the gesture from Wigan.

Snooker

There will be a lot of disappointed snooker fans!

Basketball

LeBron James reacted to finishing the regular season as the NBA’s assist leader.

The Phoenix Suns missed the NBA play-offs – despite going 8-0 since the restart.

Portland Trail Blazers’ late win over the Brooklyn Nets ended Phoenix’s hopes.

Boxing

Katie Taylor was ready for Fight Camp.

Darts

Raymond Van Barneveld’s career in film is pending…

