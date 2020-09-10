Harry Darling sidelined for Cambridge’s clash with Carlisle
Cambridge will be without Harry Darling for their Sky Bet League Two opener against Carlisle this weekend.
Darling missed last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Birmingham in the Carabao Cup owing to a slight knock and, while the problem is not anticipated to keep him out for long, the defender will be absent for the visit of the Cumbrians.
Adam May was forced off with a head injury in an under-21s match earlier this week but the midfielder is expected to be available.
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is pushing to make his U’s debut.
Dean Furman is a doubt for Carlisle because of a hamstring injury but head coach Chris Beech believes the midfielder has an “outside chance” of featuring at the Abbey Stadium.
Joshua Kayode is edging closer to fitness after a knee complaint while fellow forward Omari Patrick will be pushing for game time having returned to the bench in last week’s Carabao Cup defeat at Oldham following his recent injury.
Goalkeeper Magnus Norman’s knee injury is not as bad as first thought following a visit to a specialist this week but he will be unavailable.
Josh Dixon has suffered a slight setback in his comeback from a long-term knee injury after tweaking his thigh while fellow midfielder Brennan Dickenson is a long-term absentee with a hamstring problem.