Harrogate knock Tranmere out of cup on penalties
Harrogate advanced into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a marathon penalty shoot-out against Tranmere at Prenton Park which ended 8-7.
Town captain Josh Falkingham eventually struck the winning penalty after Manny Monthe had skied his effort into the stands in sudden death.
It was just reward for the Football League new boys, who on balance had showed the greater attacking endeavour throughout the 90 minutes.
Tranmere took the lead with just over 25 minutes to play in fortuitous fashion when a disastrous back pass from Ryan Fallowfield went straight to James Vaughan, who rounded Joe Cracknell before blasting the ball into an empty net.
But five minutes later Town were level when the ball broke to Lloyd Kerry on the edge of the Rovers box and he drilled the ball low past Scott Davies to restore parity and take the game into a shoot-out.
Jay Spearing had a chance to win the tie for Rovers during spot-kicks but Harrogate keeper Cracknell was up to the task, saving with his legs and keeping the Yorkshire side’s cup involvement alive.