Hannon pays tribute to King Of Change following retirement announcement

Crack miler King Of Change is to be retired to stud, trainer Richard Hannon has announced.

Runner-up to Magna Grecia when a 66-1 shot for last year’s 2000 Guineas, the Farhh colt went on to prove that effort was no fluke when following up victory in the Fortune Stakes at Sandown with a top-level triumph in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October.

However, the four-year-old has not been in competitive action since.

Speaking on his website, www.richardhannonracing.co.uk, the trainer said: “He is without doubt one of the best milers that we have ever trained. His second in the 2000 Guineas was an outstanding effort and he then went on to win the QEII on Champions Day with a performance that I can only describe as impeccable.

“His obvious ability is matched by his physical stature and I am sure he is extremely well equipped to make it as a stallion.

“I would like to express my thanks to the Belhab Family for allowing me to train a star like him. It has been a wonderful opportunity and a great pleasure.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone here when he leaves to do his new job and we look forward to following the paths of his offspring for years to come.”

Confirmation on the stud where King Of Change will stand is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.