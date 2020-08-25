Hannon eyes Champagne date for Chindit

Chindit may next put his unbeaten record on the line in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Trainer Richard Hannon has identified the seven-furlong Group Two on September 12 as a possible target for the Wootton Bassett colt.

Having made a triumphant debut over course and distance last month, Chindit took the step up to Listed company in his stride by doubling his tally with victory in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot.

Hannon said: “There is a good chance he will go to Doncaster for the Champagne Stakes.

“The horse has been in great form since Ascot – and we have had no problems, touch wood.

“He won at Doncaster first time out, so we know he acts on the track, and the form of his races looks good. Nothing is set in stone yet, though.”

Fancy Man, right, making a winning debut at Haydock, could tackle the Juddmonte Royal Lodge next

Hannon is considering next month’s Juddmonte Royal Lodge at Newmarket as the next destination for Fancy Man.

The Pride Of Dubai colt found only Cobh too strong when attempting to back up his debut success at Haydock on his first run over a mile in the Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury on Friday.

Hannon said: “Fancy Man is a very nice horse. I thought he ran a very good race on Friday at Salisbury.

“The Royal Lodge is something we could look at.”

With plans for Fancy Man also remaining fluid, though, Hannon has not ruled out stepping him up to a mile and a quarter for the Listed Zetland Stakes back at the Rowley Mile as an alternative to the Royal Lodge.

He added: “It did look like he would get further, the way he finished at Salisbury.

“There is a chance we might just step him up to a mile and a quarter in something like the Zetland instead.”