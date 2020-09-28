Hamilton sign Ben Stirling from Hibernian

Hamilton have signed Ben Stirling from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian.

Stirling never played for Hibs but got first-team experience during loan spells with Cowdenbeath, Arbroath and Alloa.

The 22-year-old, who can play in defence or central midfield, saw former Hibs youth-team colleague Scott Martin progress his career following a move to Accies and has seized the chance to get more action.

He told Hamilton’s official website: “The amount of youth players this club brings through and develops; that is something I want to be a part of.

“When Brian Rice phoned me I knew this was the club where I want to develop and hopefully get my chance.

“Looking at Scott coming here, playing week in and week out, it gave me that extra incentive to make the move and follow in his footsteps and try to nail down a starting position in the first team.”

Stirling also sought advice from Alex Gogic, who made the opposite career move in the summer.

“I spoke to Goga on Friday and he couldn’t speak highly enough of the club,” he said.

“He came here for a few years and loved every minute of it. After my first training session with the lads I can see why.”

The former Scotland youth international could make his debut against his former club at Easter Road on Friday.

“There is no better place to start,” he said. “I just need to focus on impressing over the next couple of days and then hopefully I will be able to get some minutes.”

Stirling’s arrival comes three days after centre-back Markus Fjortoft left for Morton.