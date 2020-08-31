Hamilton part ways with academy graduate Ross Cunningham

15:25pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020


Attacking midfielder Ross Cunningham has left Hamilton.

The 22-year-old played for Accies at every level from under-10s to the first team, making 29 first-team appearances.

He finished as the club’s joint top goalscorer last season after netting seven goals in his first eight matches, but was loaned to Clyde in January and did not feature this season.

A club statement read: “Ross departs with our thanks for his long time with us, and our very best wishes for the future.”

