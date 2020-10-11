Hamilton and Nadal’s record-equalling exploits – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11.

Football

Marcus Rashford revealed special boots he would wear in Sunday’s Nations League clash with Belgium, featuring messages from children helped by his child food poverty campaign.

Manchester United great and England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton turned 83.

Wolves’ Adama Traore was delighted after making his first competitive appearance for Spain.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos was also pleased with his night’s work.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was a tourist for the day.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is on the comeback trail.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also enjoying a workout.

Cricket

Ben Stokes returned to action for the first time since the opening Test against Pakistan in August, appearing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not read the script, however.

Although it was the Royals who came out on top.

Formula One

Pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas was all set for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.

As was Frenchman Romain Grosjean.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen predicted an exciting race!

But Mercedes had a cunning plan…

Verstappen was happy with how it finished.

Nico Hulkenberg could not get over his eighth-placed finish.

Lewis Hamilton shared a video after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record for F1 wins.

Schumacher’s son, Mick, paid tribute to Hamilton.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal is king of Roland Garros once again.

Roger Federer was quick to congratulate the Spaniard.

And so was 2018 French Open women’s champion Simona Halep.

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a five-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open, but took time to find the romantic side of Paris.

New French Open champion Iga Swiatek welcomed high praise from one of the game’s greats.

And Swiatek congratulated Nadal after his 13th French Open title.

Sabine Lisicki was stunned by Nadal’s record at Roland Garros.

Darts

Dirk Van Duijvenbode reflected on his shock win over Gary Anderson at the World Grand Prix.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was looking to motivate the nation.

Golf

Albratross’ do not come around very often in golf and Jordan Smith was inches from adding his name to the exclusive list at Wentworth.