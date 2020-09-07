St Louis Cardinals legend and baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock has died at the age of 81.

The six-time Major League Baseball All Star died on Sunday, his family confirmed.

Brock was known as a ‘stolen base specialist’ and played a total of 19 seasons in MLB. He had the second most stolen bases in MLB history with 938.

Cardinals CEO and principal owner William DeWitt Jr said: "Lou Brock was one of the most revered members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the very best to ever wear the Birds on the Bat.

“He was an ambassador of the game around the country and a fan favourite who connected with millions of baseball fans across multiple generations. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Brock started his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1961 before he joined the Cardinals three years later, where he spent 16 seasons.

In both 1964 and 1967 he won World Series titles before retiring in 1979 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.

MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr added: "Lou was among the game's most exciting players, becoming the 14th player in history to reach 3,000 hits and holding Baseball's all-time record for stolen bases in a season and career for many years.

“He was known for his dominant performances in his three career World Series. Lou was an outstanding representative of our National Pastime and he will be deeply missed.”

Baseball Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins said: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Lou Brock. Many years of rivalries between us but always respected Lou as a person and player. My thoughts are with the Brock family and the Cardinals nation.”

Former Cardinals star Ozzie Smith added: “Lou Brock the Base Burglar was a class act on and off the field. Made @Cardinal baseball what it is. Had the ability to change the momentum of a game with his legs and his bat. May he Rest In Peace. One of the greatest Cardinals of all time.”