Halifax are quick off the mark
17:12pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Halifax put their play-off disappointment behind them as they made a winning start to their National League campaign by beating Dagenham 2-0 at The Shay.
The home side, whose promotion bid was ended by Boreham Wood last season, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when debutant Luke Summerfield converted from the penalty spot after Jeff King was fouled by Kenny Clark.
Jack Earing doubled their advantage in the 67th minute with a curling effort into the far corner.
It was no more than Halifax deserved with Gold Omotayo, who joined on a short-term deal hours before the game, twice going close to scoring while King fired against a post.