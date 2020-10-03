Halifax are quick off the mark

Luke Summerfield scored on his Halifax debut
Luke Summerfield scored on his Halifax debut - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:12pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Halifax put their play-off disappointment behind them as they made a winning start to their National League campaign by beating Dagenham 2-0 at The Shay.

The home side, whose promotion bid was ended by Boreham Wood last season, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when debutant Luke Summerfield converted from the penalty spot after Jeff King was fouled by Kenny Clark.

Jack Earing doubled their advantage in the 67th minute with a curling effort into the far corner.

It was no more than Halifax deserved with Gold Omotayo, who joined on a short-term deal hours before the game, twice going close to scoring while King fired against a post.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA