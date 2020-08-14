Hakeem Odoffin enjoying ‘seamless’ switch to Hamilton

Hakeem Odoffin has enjoyed a seamless transition from Livingston to Hamilton to take the next step in his career.

The 22-year-old defender, who started out in Tottenham’s youth system, played 18 months at the Lions before moving to Accies this summer on a contract until 2021.

Looking forward to the visit of St Mirren in the Premiership on Saturday, Odoffin, who has had previous spells at Northampton, Eastleigh, Wolves and Barnet, said: “It was actually really easy. It was seamless.

“It is still up in Scotland and I have played in the league before.

“Everyone has been brilliant since I got here. They are nice people, good lads, and the gaffer has been great.

“I want to play as long as possible at as high a level as possible.

“As a footballer you just want to play the best you can, do the best you can for the team you are in, showcase your talents and get the best results you can.

“My focus is the here and now. I take it week by week. I let the gaffer focus on the long term.

“My focus is on the game at the weekend and being ready if I’m picked.”

Hamilton have lost their first two games – a 5-1 defeat at Celtic Park and a 1-0 home loss to Ross County – but Odoffin remains optimistic.

He said: “We take positives from every game we play in. Last week we were disappointed not to get anything from the game but there is definitely bits and bobs we can work on, get better at.

“There is definitely things that we are doing well that we can progress on, so it is just a process and it is about taking everything we do well in training into Saturday and try to get a result.

“We go into every game at home thinking we can win it so we have to have that mind set.”