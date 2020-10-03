Hakeeb Adelakun continues Hull’s 100 per cent start
Hull maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 1-0 victory at home to Plymouth.
Grant McCann’s side have now claimed four consecutive league wins without conceding a goal – with Hakeeb Adelakun the match-winner after just 10 minutes at the KCOM Stadium.
Keane Lewis-Potter had the option to take a touch on the left flank, but instead curled a lovely first-time cross towards the back post. Adelakun timed his run perfectly and cushioned a precise right-footed volley into the far corner.
Argyle had their moments in the first half – Conor Grant struck just over from distance – but they could find no way through.
It was a similar story after the restart, with the visitors offering plenty of resistance without testing goalkeeper Matt Ingram.
That was until the 69th minute when Kell Watts’ drive was cleared off the line – with the Newcastle loan signing’s follow-up well saved by Ingram.
Plymouth continued to push for an equaliser but Hull’s defence stood firm for another clean sheet and three more points.