Haggas double-handed in search of his first Ebor

William Haggas has declared both Pablo Escobarr and Monica Sheriff as he bids to get his name on the roll of honour for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York.

The Yorkshire-born trainer, based in Newmarket, has had a host of winners on the Knavesmire – but the Ebor has eluded him so far.

Both his representatives have strong claims but have been done no favours by being drawn wide.

Pablo Escobarr will race from stall 20, with Monica Sheriff in stall 21 out of a maximum field of 22.

Fujaira Prince has been prominent in the ante-post market and Roger Varian’s six-year-old has fared better with a stall 12 draw.

Heading the weights is Peter Chapple-Hyam’s Deja (23) – while other leading fancies include Alan King’s Trueshan (nine), the Charlie Appleby-trained Ghostwatch (10) and Nicky Henderson’s Verdana Blue (13).

There are two Irish challengers – Willie Mullins’ True Self (seven), who was sixth last year, and Pondus (five), trained by Joseph O’Brien.

One of the two reserves, Dash Of Spice, has been added to the field already following the announcement that Floating Artist will not run after pulling a shoe off.

Haggas’ seven-furlong specialist One Master heads a field of nine for the Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

The dual Prix de la Foret winner notched her first success of the season in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood over her optimum trip.

The six-year-old mare is sure to have plenty of supporters as she goes for her fifth Group success.

The other female in the line-up is the four-year-old filly Queen Jo Jo. Kevin Ryan’s charge took the Group Three Summer Stakes over the course and distance in July.

Shine So Bright, trained by Andrew Balding, bids to repeat last year’s triumph in this race – while a strong renewal is completed by Beat Le Bon, Brando, Escobar, Safe Voyage, San Donato and Threat.

Lord Glitters, winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019, features among nine horses declared for the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

David O’Meara’s grey was runner-up in the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes on his latest start.

Pogo, Dark Vision and Zabeel Prince are among other smart contenders, while there was a notable withdrawal in Highest Ground.