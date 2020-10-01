‘Gritty’ Miss Amulet delights Condon

Ken Condon was thrilled with Miss Amulet’s effort in defeat in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

The Lowther winner, who was bought by the Tabor family before running at Newmarket, was beaten half a length into second by Alcohol Free in the Group One on Saturday.

While that was the seventh run of a busy first season, Condon will discuss with her new connections whether she will be in action again before next year.

He said: “She ran a super race, and we were very happy. She lost very little in defeat.

“I was pleased with how she finished out the race – she was really trying and ran through the line strong.”

A move up in trip appears likely, but the questions of how far and when are yet to be answered.

Condon added: “We haven’t had a chat with connections about what we do next.

“We’ll see how she is over the next few days, but she certainly warrants a step up in trip – how far she’ll stay only time will tell.

“I’m not sure if that’s it for the season. We all need to have a chat and see how she is. She’s had seven runs, and done very well, so we’ll see.

“She’s very likeable, really gritty. Going into the dip, I thought she was only going to be fourth – but when she met the rising ground she went on again.

“My riders, Billy Lee and Ryan Moore, said they think she’d definitely get seven furlongs next year – but that extra one would be a question.

“She’s still progressing I think, still doing things very nicely, so we’ll just have to see.”