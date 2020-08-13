Grimsby snap up Wales international George Williams
Wales international George Williams has joined Grimsby on a two-year contract.
Williams, a member of the Wales squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, links up with Mariners boss Ian Holloway after leaving Forest Green earlier this summer.
“I got a phone call from the manager recently, he outlined the project that he’s got going on here and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Williams told the Grimsby website.
“It was an easy decision after talking to him to come up here, I have trained a couple of days with the boys and I am fully on board with the project we have here.”
The 24-year-old forward spent six years at Fulham before joining Forest Green in 2018, but his time in Gloucestershire was marred by injury.
Holloway said: “The nasty injury was a break in the fibula, they put a plate in it, which got infected and caused a few complications.
“But we have had a look at it, he got fit, played well and scored for them.
“I hope our fans will enjoy the way he plays, he’s full of energy and very creative in that midfield area and I cannot wait to work with him.”
Grimsby have also completed the signing of forward Montel Gibson on a three-year contract.
The 22-year-old former Notts County striker scored 31 goals in 46 appearances for Southern League Division One Central side Halesowen Town last season, before the campaign was declared null and void.