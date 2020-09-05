Grimsby sign Owura Edwards on loan from Bristol City
10:24am, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Grimsby have signed Bristol City winger Owura Edwards on loan.
The 18-year-old, who moved to Ashton Gate last year from Newport, will spend the entire season with Ian Holloway’s side.
Holloway told Grimsby’s official website: “He’s an exciting young winger from Bristol City. He’s been out on loan once in senior football.
“I know (City youth boss) Brian Tinnion very well. I’ve watched some clips of him, I had him watched the other day.
“He wants to run with it, he can play 11, 10, seven or eight. That really opens up anywhere across that front line.”