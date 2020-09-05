Grimsby sign Owura Edwards on loan from Bristol City

Ian Holloway has added to his squad
Ian Holloway has added to his squad - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:24am, Sat 05 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Grimsby have signed Bristol City winger Owura Edwards on loan.

The 18-year-old, who moved to Ashton Gate last year from Newport, will spend the entire season with Ian Holloway’s side.

Holloway told Grimsby’s official website: “He’s an exciting young winger from Bristol City. He’s been out on loan once in senior football.

“I know (City youth boss) Brian Tinnion very well. I’ve watched some clips of him, I had him watched the other day.

“He wants to run with it, he can play 11, 10, seven or eight. That really opens up anywhere across that front line.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Grimsby

PA