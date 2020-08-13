Grimsby sign forward Montel Gibson

Grimsby have completed the signing of forward Montel Gibson on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old former Notts County striker scored 31 goals in 46 appearances for Southern League Division One Central side Halesowen Town last season, before the campaign was declared null and void.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway told the club’s website: “I’ve had situations in my life where I have taken players from the lower leagues and they’ve gone on to shine bright, so that’s what I am doing here with these lads.”

