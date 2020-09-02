Grimsby recruit winger Sean Scannell
Grimsby boss Ian Holloway has continued his recruitment drive with the addition of winger Sean Scannell on a two-year deal.
Scannell made 12 appearances for Blackpool last season after arriving from a spell at Bradford that was affected by a stress fracture to his back.
He brings a wealth of experience to Blundell Park having made more than 300 appearances in the Championship during spells with Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Burton.
Scannell told iFollow Mariners: “I’ve known Ollie (Holloway) for a few years now and to play for a manager like Ollie is all that I’ve wanted for. As soon as I spoke to him I wanted to come straight away.
“I’m a winger, but I like to play anywhere – left, right, number 10, I’ve even played up front a few times as well. I just like to get at players.”