Grimsby continue business with signing of Danny Rose

Danny Rose, pictured during his time at Portsmouth, has joined Grimsby
Danny Rose, pictured during his time at Portsmouth, has joined Grimsby - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:25pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester United academy graduate Danny Rose has become Grimsby’s sixth close-season signing.

The 32-year-old midfielder came through the youth system at Old Trafford but did not make a first-team appearance, and spent last season at Swindon.

Rose, who has signed a two-year deal with Grimsby, told his new club’s official website: “I jumped at the chance to work with Ian Holloway, as a lot of players would. After we had those chats my mind was made up, that’s what I wanted to do.

“I think I will bring quite a bit of experience to the team, I know the league well. I’ve had a bit of success at this level too, hopefully, I can bring that element to our play, bring a bit of composure to our play.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Grimsby

PA