Grimsby continue business with signing of Danny Rose
12:25pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020
Manchester United academy graduate Danny Rose has become Grimsby’s sixth close-season signing.
The 32-year-old midfielder came through the youth system at Old Trafford but did not make a first-team appearance, and spent last season at Swindon.
Rose, who has signed a two-year deal with Grimsby, told his new club’s official website: “I jumped at the chance to work with Ian Holloway, as a lot of players would. After we had those chats my mind was made up, that’s what I wanted to do.
“I think I will bring quite a bit of experience to the team, I know the league well. I’ve had a bit of success at this level too, hopefully, I can bring that element to our play, bring a bit of composure to our play.”