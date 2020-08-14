Grimsby bring in Alhagi Touray Sisay
11:58am, Fri 14 Aug 2020
Grimsby have signed Spanish striker Alhagi Touray Sisay from Aberystwyth.
The 20-year-old has joined on an initial one-year deal, subject to international clearance.
He becomes Ian Holloway’s fifth signing of the summer after Bilel Mohsni, Ira Jackson, Montel Gibson and George Williams.
Holloway told the club’s official website: “His attitude seems fantastic, he was going to go to a Championship club last season, but there was a lot of compensation to his old club, so instead, he went to Wales.
“Now he is a free transfer so I got him in, tested him on what I wanted to test him with and I’m delighted we have got him.”