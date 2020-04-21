Great Britain hockey are set to lose their major sponsor Investec in August, with less than a year to go before the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Investec became a sponsor in 2011 and have seen the women's team win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but the side have struggled with their performances in recent years.

And now GB hockey are searching for a successor to 'to embody our strong values of spirit and togetherness'.

A GB hockey statement said: "When the relationship began in 2011 it was pioneering and far-sighted to enter into a partnership with a women’s sport.

"Investec’s commitment to women’s hockey has helped raise the profile of our athletes, elevated the experience at our events and enabled the sport to reach new audiences."

And Head of Brand at Investec Jennifer Whiteford added: “It has been a huge honour for Investec to be involved with such an incredible group of women at the elite level who are inspiring the next generation of hockey stars."