Grant McCann toasts Hull win but admits Plymouth may feel ‘aggrieved’

Head coach Grant McCann accepted Plymouth might feel a “wee bit aggrieved” after Hull won 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium.

The visitors were worthy opponents, especially in the second half, but left East Yorkshire empty-handed following Hakeeb Adelakun’s terrific volley after 10 minutes.

Adelakun’s goal maintained Hull’s 100 per cent start to the season – they have also yet to concede – and keeps them second in League One.

McCann said: “I’m really pleased with the result. They’re a really good team and they’re not afraid to play through you.

“What pleased me most about performance was the way we kept going in the second half. We still created a few good chances, but we had to really dig deep.

“They’re a good side and they’ll maybe feel a wee bit aggrieved that they didn’t come away with a draw.”

Hull charged into an early lead when Adelakun cushioned a beautiful volley into the far corner following Keane Lewis-Potter’s perfect cross from the left.

But Plymouth refused to wilt and continued to probe in search of an equaliser.

That nearly came after 69 minutes when Kell Watts’ drive was firstly cleared off the line by Josh Emmanuel.

The rebound fell kindly to the Newcastle loan signing, but his tame follow-up was well saved by Matt Ingram.

Argyle were the greater threat from there on in, but they could not find a way through Hull’s well-organised defence.

McCann said: “I thought in the first half we were excellent. We were on the front foot and our full-backs were very aggressive against their wing-backs.

“I actually thought we should have been three or four up at half-time – there was just a little bit missing from us in front of goal.

“That was the best 45 minutes we’ve played in the league and I thought it was a great finish from Hakeeb.

“I’m delighted for the lad. He’s probably not even up to speed yet but he’s got one assist and a goal in two games.”

As McCann suggested, Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe was adamant his side did not deserve to lose.

Lowe said: “We totally dominated Hull City and have gone toe-to-toe with them.

“I thought our performance was very, very good. I’m really disappointed we didn’t score a goal and take a point at least.

“I said to the lads beforehand that this was going to be a big test, and the players certainly passed it – football-wise. Unfortunately, we’ve conceded a sloppy goal after 10 minutes and that’s cost us.

“All my players have done exactly what was asked – apart from put the ball in the net and keep it out.”

Lowe added: “It looked like we were going to be the dominant side so I’m very frustrated with the goal we conceded. It was a great finish from the kid but if we can shut the back door, I’m sure we’ll start scoring goals.

“We had a gameplan and, in footballing terms, it worked. In terms of goalscoring and goals conceded, it didn’t work.

“The players have given me everything. We’ve done all we could but score.”