Grant McCann hails Hull’s strength of character after narrow Crewe victory

Manager Grant McCann praised his side’s strength of character after Hull claimed a narrow 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory at home to Crewe.

Mallik Wilks’ precise dividing header – following a superb right-wing cross from substitute Thomas Mayer – after 81 minutes maintained the hosts’ 100 per cent start to the season.

McCann said: “It was a bit of a scrappy game, if I’m honest. We were not as good as we have been but we dug deep after the game (against Leeds) in midweek.

“That’s three wins in a row and two clean sheets in the league now, which is very pleasing.

“We were playing against a very good team. I’ve got to give credit to Crewe as they play in a way that’ll cause teams problems.

“They’re used to winning. I thought we stuck to our task and we can be better going forward. We had to dig deep in the second half. “

Hull found Crewe spirited opponents at the KCOM Stadium with David Artell’s men creating the better opportunities from the outset.

Owen Dale had a good opportunity to score when his angled drive was well saved by Matt Ingram, while Mikael Mandron failed by inches to connect with Dale’s threaded pass from later in the first half.

McCann highlighted the versatility of his players as being a main factor behind Hull’s bright start to the campaign – but he is still keen to add to the squad during the transfer window.

He said: “It was a great ball from Thomas Mayer on his home debut, and good movement from Mallik to finish between the two centre-backs.

“We’ve got front players who can play in all sorts of positions.

“I’d like to add another player but I’m pleased with the different sorts of players we’ve got in that end of the pitch.

“The amount of games we’re having in such a short space of time is hard to even think about it (signing players) because it’s just game after game.

“I know the recruitment team is working hard to bring people in.”

Artell felt Crewe did not deserve to lose, saying: “It was an unjustified result. Our performances are getting better as the season goes on.

“We certainly didn’t deserved to lose the game. If anything, in the first half, we were by far the better team and created the better chances.

“In the second half there was nothing much in it and I didn’t see a goal coming from either team.

“I thought all game that our shape was good and we defended well.”

He added: “We didn’t even deserve to concede a goal.

“We were terrific defensively, but goals change games and that’s decided the game.

“The pleasing thing is that the performances are there. We have just got to make sure we turn them into results.

“We’re not panicking. We’ll keep improving and I’m sure that will turn into positive results.

“The lads are feeling sorry for themselves which is understandable and acceptable.”