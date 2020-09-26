Grant McCann delighted as high-flying Hull maintain winning start at Northampton

Hull manager Grant McCann was delighted to make it three wins from three with a 2-0 Sky Bet League One victory at Northampton.

The Tigers barely got out of second gear in a bitty and disjointed contest at Sixfields but two goals in nine first-half minutes were the difference.

Keane Lewis-Potter headed in George Honeyman’s free-kick after 34 minutes before Honeyman himself made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

“I think the game was everything we thought it would be,” said McCann. “They play in a certain way and have a certain style and they like to get the ball forward very quickly.

“They fling things into your box from throw-ins and corners and you’ve got to stand up and be counted and I thought – to a man – we showed real bravery today.

“We then capped it off with two excellent goals and could have scored another couple in the second half but all in all we’re delighted with another three points.

“The first goal is something we’ve worked on in the training ground and it was an excellent delivery and a good header and then I was delighted with the second goal because it was a great pass and a nice finish.

“It’s difficult when you’re playing against a team where there’s not going to be any real football in the game because it’s hard to deal with and they sometimes suck you into that way of playing.

“Their style works for them and they’re used to winning games playing that way so we’re pleased with the victory and it’s a good start to the season – but it’s only a start.”

Northampton manager Keith Curle rued two lapses of concentration that cost his side dear.

“We were up against a decent team,” said Curle. “They are a very possession-based side but I think we nullified a number of their threats and we upset the way they wanted to play the game.

“The game ultimately boiled down to two defining moments and two free-kicks, one on the edge of our box and one in the middle of the park.

“It’s something we can improve on because when the ball goes dead, we need to come alive and switch on and nullify their threat.

“You can say it was a good delivery and good movement from them but it wasn’t the defending I expect.

“I thought our final-third entries and our selection of passing was poor and that’s something we need to improve and will improve as we get that understanding back of how we want to play.”