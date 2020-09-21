Graffard planning ParisLongchamp return for The Revenant
Last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes runner-up The Revenant is set to make his long-awaited return to action on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp next month.
Formerly trained in Britain by Hugo Palmer, the five-year-old won seven of his first eight starts for Francis-Henri Graffard before finding the Richard Hannon-trained King Of Change too strong on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot last October.
The Revenant has not been seen in competitive action since that fine effort, but is closing in on a comeback ahead of a potential second tilt at the QEII on October 17.
Graffard said: “The Revenant is in very good form and the plan is for him to run in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend.
“We’ll see what the result is there before deciding where we go afterwards.
“We decided we wanted to wait for the softer ground, so we stopped (training) during the lockdown. He has missed half of the year, but that was nothing to do with the horse, but because of the conditions.
“He is in top form and we will be pleased to see him back on the racecourse.”
The Revenant is a best-priced 16-1 with Paddy Power for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, with John Gosden’s unbeaten three-year-old Palace Pier the odds-on favourite.