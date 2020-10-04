Gosden considering options for Logician

Logician enjoyed an easy comeback at Doncaster
Logician enjoyed an easy comeback at Doncaster - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:24pm, Sun 04 Oct 2020
John Gosden is keen to get one more run into Logician this season before the campaign ends.

Last year’s St Leger winner was due to run in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, but the meeting was called off due to a waterlogged track.

Having made a late comeback this term due to suffering from peritonitis in the winter, the grey maintained his unbeaten record against only one other runner at Doncaster last month.

Logician holds entries in the Long Distance Cup and Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs at Ascot on Qipco Champions Day, but Gosden will also seek other options.

“There are lots of possibilities. He will be in the St Simon, but it might be real deep by then at Newbury (October 24),” said Gosden.

“He will have entries. He is still in on Champions Day and we will look at everything really.

“I’d like to get one more run into him, as it was a nice exercise gallop at Doncaster.”

