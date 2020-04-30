The Women's PGA Championship has been postponed from June to October.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Pennsylvania from June 25-28 but will now tee off on October 8-11.

Tournaments in Ohio, Arkansas and Michigan have also been postponed.

Meanwhile, the LGPA are targeting a July return for the sport and the organisation are increasing the jackpots at individual events.

LGPA Commissioner Mike Whan said: "One thing that has become clear is that there will be no 'opening bell' regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To be honest, being 'first' has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend."

The Tour is now set to resume for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational event on July 15-18. This will be followed by two tournaments, one in New Jersey and another in Ohio.

Whan added: "While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states.

And speaking on the $56 million left up for grabs in the prize money pot, he said: "Many of our remaining events will feature higher purses in 2020 thanks in part to some of our sponsors, who could not reschedule their events, offering some of their prize funds to increase other purses.