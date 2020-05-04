World No 1 golfer Rory McIlroy will headline a four-man exhibition match as live golf returns to television.

The TaylorMade Driving Relief match will take place at the historic Seminole Golf Club in Florida in a bid to raise millions of dollars for the CDC Foundation and the American Nurses Foundation.

McIlroy will be playing alongside Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff later this month

He said: "It's been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I'm excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines,” he added.

He finished by saying: "I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe.

"Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17."

Organisers have assured that all safety measures will be adhered to including social-distancing and maintenance of the highest standards of hygiene.

Organisers said: “The competition will follow strict CDC social distancing guidelines, local mandates and will utilise appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site.”