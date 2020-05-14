PGA Tour confirms golfers travelling to play in US will have to quarantine
Professional golfers who enter the United States to play will have to go into quarantine before they are allowed to join the PGA tour when it resumes next month.
Tour organisers confirmed this on Thursday as they outlined the plan for a safe return to sporting action.
No play has taken place since the Players Championship was abandoned on March 12, but competition is on course to resume with the Charles Schwab Colonial event in Texas from June 11-14.
However, around 25 players who are eligible for the event, currently live outside the USA and will be forced to quarantine before they can play.
These include England's Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick as well as Italy's Francesco Mollinari .
The rules in America say that these players must quarantine for 14 days following their arrival in the country.