Golden Horde will head back to Ascot next

Golden Horde will head for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot next month, following his excellent run in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Clive Cox’s consistent three-year-old was out on his own on the far side of the track and was just touched off for second place as Dream Of Dreams took the honours from Glen Shiel at Haydock on Saturday.

All three are likely to re-oppose at Ascot on October 17, with Golden Horde returning to the scene of his Commonwealth Cup victory in June.

“He’ll most definitely go there,” said Cox.

“That was definitely the worst ground he’s run on, which means we have a very versatile performer that can perform on quicker or slower ground – and that is always pleasing.

“He ran a super race. He was drawn in the middle and he would have had to cross over some pretty well-used ground even on the outer track that hadn’t been used as much.

“They’d had big fields on that side, and we opted to stay on the fresh ground where he was drawn.”

In the circumstances, Cox was impressed with how Golden Horde adapted to the conditions.

“Haydock is a strange place, and many horses don’t handle that ground when it gets that testing, so we were even more pleased he was able to be so versatile,” he added.

“Basically he’s run an absolute blinder. He’s been the most consistent Group One horse I’ve ever had.

“He’s got an amazing constitution – and of the three-year-old generation, I think he’s equipped himself exceptionally well.

“He’s a top-class horse. He’s backed his performances up run after run. I’m sure he’ll continue to please in the highest company.”