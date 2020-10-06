Godolphin dominates opening day of October Yearling Sales

A Dubawi colt out of a daughter of Attraction and a Frankel colt out of Attraction herself – both sold to Godolphin – were among the top lots on the first day of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales in Newmarket.

The Dubawi colt cost Sheikh Mohammed’s operation 2.1 million guineas with the Frankel going for 1.1 million.

The Frankel youngster is a full-brother to the Mark Johnston-trained Elarqam, a six-times winner, including at Group Two level, while the Dubawi colt is out of Cushion, who was trained by John Gosden in her early days before going to America.

Attraction was owned by the late Duke of Roxburgh and the yearlings were bred by his Floors Stud.

An emotional Duchess of Roxburgh said: “This family means a huge amount to us, and Attraction is an absolute heroine, we are all very emotionally attached to her. The Duke adored this Dubawi colt as a foal, so I hope he is watching upstairs!

“I am thrilled for my late husband, who did nothing but dream of Attraction and she has really done us proud. They were two really lovely horses, and they have been since they were foals. My husband always thought they were two of the best he had ever produced – and he has been proven right.”

Of the Frankel colt, Floors Stud manager Chris Gillon added: “It’s absolutely brilliant, absolutely fantastic.

“We loved him as a foal and he came perfect all the way through his prep. He got down here and everything went so well. He is a beautiful-looking colt. He never stopped (having viewings) and (was) so popular with everyone. Just to see him go through the ring and do that – it is the icing on the cake.

“The late Duke saw him as a foal and he loved him and thought he was the best yet that Attraction had had, but for the colt to come here and do exactly that – the Duke will be up there smiling, that’s for sure.

“It is brilliant for everyone involved, the late Duke, the Duchess, everyone, it is brilliant and we couldn’t ask for any more.”

Lot 162 is a half-sister to Derby winner Golden Horn - (Copyright PA Archive)

Godolphin also went to 2 million guineas for a filly by Frankel out of Fleche d’Or, which makes her a half-sister to Derby and Arc winner Golden Horn.

Anthony Stroud was buying on behalf of Godolphin and said: “She’s very athletic and has a wonderful pedigree – she’s a sister to Golden Horn and by Frankel, who is a wonderful sire. She’s a beautiful mover.

“(Sheikh Mohammed) is the force behind it all, he’s the energy and the drive. He loves it.”

Godolphin purchased three of the top four lots, with a half-brother to Classic winner Galileo Gold earning the distinction of top lot at 2.7 million guineas.

Selling as lot 174 and consigned by Houghton Bloodstock, the Kingman colt was purchased by Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock.