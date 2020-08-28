Goalkeeper Shamal George signs for Colchester after Liverpool release
Colchester have signed goalkeeper Shamal George following his release from Liverpool.
The 22-year-old had been on trial with the U’s and has now signed a two-year contract to provide competition for Dean Gerken between the posts.
George once featured up front for Liverpool in a friendly against Huddersfield and Colchester head coach Steve Ball told the club’s website: “He’s an up-and-coming goalkeeper with a really great pedigree, with him having been at Liverpool for a number of years.
“With how I want to play, there’s a huge emphasis on my goalkeeper being comfortable on the ball.
“That’s a huge part of what a goalkeeper has to be, along with size and being a good shot-stopper and everything else which is obviously massively important.
“But the modern goalkeeper, with how we want to play, has to be comfortable in possession and he ticks all those boxes.”