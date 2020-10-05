Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield commits his future to Huddersfield
Huddersfield said they believe Ryan Schofield can become their future number one after handing the goalkeeper a two-year contract extension.
England Under-20 international Schofield, who had one year left on his previous deal, will now stay with the Terriers until at least the summer of 2023.
Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s official website: “We believe this is the perfect place to transition Ryan into a regular first-team player as we see him becoming our future number one.”
Schofield, 20, currently recovering after thumb surgery, made his Sky Bet Championship debut in October last year in a goalless home draw against Middlesbrough.
He has had loan spells at Livingston, Notts County, Telford and FC United and has made two first-team appearances in total for the Terriers.