Goalkeeper Joel Coleman heads to Fleetwood
17:03pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Fleetwood have signed former Huddersfield goalkeeper Joel Coleman on an initial two-year deal.
The 24-year-old joins up with Joey Barton’s side after spending the last four years with the Terriers.
The former Oldham keeper most notably played in Huddersfield’s play-off campaign which earned them a place in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season.
The Cod Army have the option to extend Coleman’s contract by a further year if he impresses at Highbury Stadium.