Goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo moves to Nottingham Forest on free transfer

By NewsChain Sport
16:01pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
Nottingham Forest have signed Senegal goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, a free agent after leaving Turkish side Genclerbirligi at the end of last season, previously worked under Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi at Rennes.

The France-born keeper has 17 caps for his national side and was a member of the Senegal squad at the 2018 World Cup. He represented France at Under-19 and Under-20 level.

Diallo will increase Lamouchi’s goalkeeping options and compete with Brice Samba and Jordan Smith for a starting place.

