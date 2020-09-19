Glyn Hodges lauds AFC Wimbledon’s firepower following 4-4 draw with Plymouth

Glyn Hodges reckons AFC Wimbledon’s firepower can fuel their assault on League One after his side’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Plymouth.

Hodges’ team surrendered a 4-2 lead at Loftus Road but goals from Shane McLoughlin, Ryan Longman and two from Joe Pigott were a welcome display of the Dons’ clinical edge.

George Cooper and Conor Grant netted in the first half for Plymouth and while they went two goals behind after the break, late strikes from substitutes Niall Canavan and Dom Telford salvaged a point.

Hodges lamented a lack of composure from his players but says the Dons’ – who drew 2-2 at Northampton in their League One opener – goal threat provides cause for optimism.

“We’ve got goals in us – Pigott’s got two and young Ryan Longman’s got his first goal so we’re looking a threat,” said the 57-year-old.

“It’s just other areas we’ve got to keep in mind and keep working on, so I’m happy with the squad – it’s just sometimes, are they convinced they can win games?

“Two league games, six goals. The way we played in the first half and to come from behind and score three goals and get 4-2 up, and then go backwards again, shows we’ve not quite got that belief or composure to get the job done.

“It was a crazy day but we’re thankful for the point, disappointed it’s not all three but it’s four goals and we’ll take a point.”

Cooper opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Pigott restored parity shortly after, only for Grant’s long-range effort to give the visitors the lead at half-time.

McLoughlin levelled for Dons and while Pigott and Longman put the hosts 4-2 in front, late efforts from Canavan and Telford hauled Argyle back.

The Dons still await their maiden win of the season, while Plymouth lie on four points after last week’s 1-0 win at home to Blackpool.

Boss Ryan Lowe remains upbeat and reckons his newly-promoted side’s brand of football can make them a surprise package.

“Part of me is disappointed when you’re winning a game but nothing’s going to be easy the way we play football,” said Lowe.

“We play a brand of football, a style that’s exciting, that’s what we want but we’re not finished.

“How can you not be pleased with four cracking goals? To come back and get a point is pleasing. I’m obviously disappointed with the goals but it’s a learning curve, we’re new to the league, you make mistakes and you get punished.

“We’re getting done by our own individual errors, so it’s pleasing that I know we can work on that. I know the players we’ve got will listen and learn and we’ll hope to try and do better next time.”