Global stars celebrate Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA title – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 12.

Football

Brilliant from Jurgen Klopp.

Gareth Bale is ready.

A big night for Kylian Mbappe.

TODO: define component type factbox

Marcus Rashford received a portrait off a Liverpool fan, capping off a fine week for the Manchester United forward.

Rashford also continued his fight against child food poverty.

Inspirational.

Paul Pogba is ready for the next game.

TODO: define component type factbox

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard continued his preparations for a return to Premier League action.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in high spirits.

Kalvin Phillips is also loving life in international football.

TODO: define component type factbox

Joe Hart was working hard.

TODO: define component type factbox

Christian Eriksen was feeling generous.

Jay Rodriguez joined in with the ‘How it started v How it’s going’ trend.

John McGinn was delighted to mark his 25th Scotland cap with a victory.

Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers earned congratulations from across the sporting world as they wrapped up the NBA title.

Four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James celebrated his fourth title.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Conor McGregor fight incoming?

Tyson Fury is set for a homecoming fight later this year.

The work never stops for Katie Taylor.

Cricket

Ben Skokes!!!

Ben Stokes

David Warner is Jofra Archer’s bunny.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP’s daily routine.

TODO: define component type factbox

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton reflected on an historic day.

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Hamilton’s achievement.

Tennis

Andy Murray looked forward.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rafael Nadal showed off the French Open trophy for the 13th time.

Golf

Justin Rose shared a picture from his youth.

Tyrrell Hatton was still living the dream.

Darts

Stephen Bunting is getting the practice in during isolation.