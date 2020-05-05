The Giro d'Italia and Vuelta Espana will overlap with one another after cycling's governing body the UCI confirmed the revised calendar for the 2020 season.

The sport's three Grand Tours - Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta - will all begin within two months of another due to postponements to the first half of the season.

The Giro, initially scheduled for May 9-31, will now be ridden from October 3-25 and overlap with the shortened two-week Vuelta which will go ahead from October 20 to November 8.

It had already been confirmed that the Tour de France will now begin on August 29 and finish in Paris on September 20.

Meanwhile, the Classics season, which usually takes place in the spring but was wiped out by the coronavirus, has been rearranged and will kick off with La Fleche Wallonne on September 30.

That will be followed by a plethora of racing over the course of a month which will end with Il Lombardia on October 31.

Full revised race calendar:

