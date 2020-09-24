Gillingham wait on Jack Bonham ahead of Blackpool clash
Gillingham boss Steve Evans must check on goalkeeper Jack Bonham before Saturday’s visit of Blackpool.
Bonham missed Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke, with teenager Joe Walsh impressing in his place, but Evans has not ruled out bringing in emergency cover if Bonham is sidelined for longer.
Matty Willock was substituted after feeling his hamstring and Evans is hoping they have avoided further damage by reacting quickly.
The Gills already have headaches in midfield with Stuart O’Keefe out with a broken leg and Kyle Dempsey sidelined by an ankle problem.
Blackpool could include new signing Luke Garbutt after landing the ex-Everton man on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old left-back has signed a 12-month deal following his release by the Toffees.
Manager Neil Critchley will check on Sullay Kaikai, who missed last weekend’s win over Swindon with a niggle.
Bez Lubala stepped in as a replacement to make his debut for the Seasiders.